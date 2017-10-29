› Home ›
Lady Techsters fall to Niagara
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 11/27/2017 - 12:08pm
Leader Sports Service
LAS VEGAS — Less than 48 hours after recording one of its most impressive wins in years, Louisiana Tech came back down to earth in a 73-67 loss to Niagara Sunday at South Point Arena.
Despite shooting a season-high 55 percent from the field, the Lady Techsters (4-2) couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers and a poor effort on the defensive end of the floor.
“This is one of those learning lessons that young teams sometimes have to experience in order to truly understand,” said head coach Brooke Stoehr. “We didn’t get the job done.
