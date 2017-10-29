  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters fall to Niagara

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 11/27/2017 - 12:08pm
in
Leader Sports Service
021217 Techsters Stoehr 2 C.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr didn’t have a lot of good to see Sunday afternoon as her Lady Techsters fell to Niagara 73-67 at the Southpoint Shootout Tournament in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Less than 48 hours after recording one of its most impressive wins in years, Louisiana Tech came back down to earth in a 73-67 loss to Niagara Sunday at South Point Arena.

Despite shooting a season-high 55 percent from the field, the Lady Techsters (4-2) couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers and a poor effort on the defensive end of the floor.

“This is one of those learning lessons that young teams sometimes have to experience in order to truly understand,” said head coach Brooke Stoehr. “We didn’t get the job done.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share