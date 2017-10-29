› Home ›
GSU Bayou Classic win a special one
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 11/26/2017 - 1:39am
T. Scott Boatright
NEW ORLEANS — It was a special win for Grambling State Saturday evening as the Tigers rallied from a late deficit to defeat Southern 30-21 at the 44th annual Bayou Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
GSU kicker Marc Orozco made three of four attempted field goals, with his only miss coming from 53 yards out, while the Jaguars failed on both of their field-goal tries. After Southern took its only lead of the game in the fourth quarter, Calief Samon had a 41-yard kickoff return to set up the winning touchdown drive that started at the Jaguars 40 yard line.
