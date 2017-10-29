› Home ›
Bulldogs finish bowl eligible
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 11/26/2017 - 1:36am
in
20-6 win over UTSA makes postseason play a possibility
T. Scott Boatright
Red zone problems have played pivotal roles in more than one outcome for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this season.
It happened again Saturday, but this time played in Tech’s favor as the Bulldogs defeated Texas-San Antonio 20-6 at Joe Aillet Stadium.
The victory marked Louisiana Tech’s fourth straight over UTSA as the Bulldogs improved to 6-6 overall on the season and 4-4 in Conference USA play. The win in the regular season finale makes Tech the 10th team in Conference USA to reach bowl eligibility. The Bulldogs are now bowl eligible for a fourth straight season following the win.
