Peterson has Eagles flying high
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 11/26/2017 - 1:31am
O. K. Davis
Scanning over a variety of sports topics on this Sunday morning:
SOARING EAGLES: Could a former high school head coach for an Interstate-20 program reach the Super Bowl?
If his name is Doug Peterson, the answer is a definite “yes.”
Peterson is the HC for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a 9-1 record and are among the odds-on favorites to reach the NFL’s championship contest.
