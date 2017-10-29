  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men nab first hoops victory

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 11/25/2017 - 11:45pm
in
Leader Sports Service

EDINBURG, Texas — Ivy Smith Jr. scored a career-high 27 points as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team picked up its first victory of the 2017-18 season with an 82-76 win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Smith was 6-of-13 shooting and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line to lead the Tigers with 27 points, six assists, six steals and three rebounds. Axel Mpoyo registered a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards, while Drake Wilks tallied 11 points off the bench.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share