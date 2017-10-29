› Home ›
G-Men nab first hoops victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 11/25/2017 - 11:45pm
Leader Sports Service
EDINBURG, Texas — Ivy Smith Jr. scored a career-high 27 points as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team picked up its first victory of the 2017-18 season with an 82-76 win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.
Smith was 6-of-13 shooting and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line to lead the Tigers with 27 points, six assists, six steals and three rebounds. Axel Mpoyo registered a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards, while Drake Wilks tallied 11 points off the bench.
