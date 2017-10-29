  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters looking for a second win in Vegas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 11/25/2017 - 11:42pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony scored a game-high 17 points to lead Louisiana Tech to a 71-59 win over Penn State Friday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — After registering one of its best wins in recent years in a complete performance against Penn State on Friday, Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co. find itself in a totally different role heading into 1 p.m. tipoff today against Niagara.

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app as the Lady Techsters (4-1) and Purple Eagles (0-5) meet for the first time ever in women’s basketball.

