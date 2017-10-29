› Home ›
Techsters looking for a second win in Vegas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 11/25/2017 - 11:42pm
in
Leader Sports Service
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — After registering one of its best wins in recent years in a complete performance against Penn State on Friday, Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co. find itself in a totally different role heading into 1 p.m. tipoff today against Niagara.
The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app as the Lady Techsters (4-1) and Purple Eagles (0-5) meet for the first time ever in women’s basketball.
