Birds of winter have returned to area

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 11/25/2017 - 11:08pm
Glynn Harris
Photo by GLYNN HARRIS - The slate-colored junco spends winters in our area. This junco was spotted in a bush at Lincoln Parish Park.

Seasons change and as they do, transitions identified with each season slowly begin taking place. As winter begins losing grip on our world, bits of pale green slowly emerge from tips of branches and tender shoots make their way through dead drab gray of grass on the lawn. The morning chill is replaced by subtle warmth.

The increasing temperatures and full-blown greenery of spring give way to summer with its shimmering heat making waves across the pasture. Air conditioners run full tilt making living conditions bearable.

