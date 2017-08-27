  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Farmers Market to reopen Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:28am
Leader News Service

The Ruston Farmers Market reopens for the fall and winter season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 220 East Mississippi Ave. The fall and winter season will continue on Saturdays through mid-December.

“The market will feature fresh and local fall produce, locally pastured meats and eggs, regular and gluten-free baked goods, crafts, locally roasted coffee, honey, salsas and a wide variety of other canned and pickled foods, as well as prepared foods,” said Jean McWeeney, president of North Louisiana Farm Fresh.

