› Home ›
Author to visit local library
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:25am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Earlier this month Ashley Weaver, technical services coordinator for the Allen Parish Library, published the fourth book in her Amory Ames Mysteries series.
And at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, she will be at the Lincoln Parish Library to speak with fans about how her series came about.
Weaver said she has loved books since she was young, and it seemed natural to be a writer.
“I have always loved books and have always surrounded myself with books,” she said. “So between working at a library and writing, I have books around me all the time.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos