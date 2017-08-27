› Home ›
Fall Chautauqua series to begin
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:23am
in
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Museum’s annual Fall Chautauqua series kicks off Tuesday with a lecture about Native Americans in North Louisiana.
The seminars will take place at 6 p.m. each Tuesday in October at the museum. All lectures are free and open to the public and last about an hour.
Other topics include “Outlaws, Gangsters and The Lawmen Who Fought Them — Lincoln Parish Law Enforcement History on Oct. 10, “Grambling — An American Success Story” on Oct. 17 and “Lincoln Landmarks” on Oct. 24.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos