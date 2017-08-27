› Home ›
Two arrested for attempted murder
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:22am
Leader Staff Report
Two New Orleans area men remain in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center today charged with attempted second-degree murder in the Aug. 17 shooting of a Ruston man.
Alfred Johnson, 25, of New Orleans, and Stacy Vincent Santimore Jr., of Gretna, are charged with shooting 24-year-old Ja’Ren Johnson. Johnson suffered wounds to the head and abdomen. The incident occurred on Dark Street.
Johnson was apprehended in Georgia and was extradited, Deputy Ruston Police Chief Clint Williams said this morning. Johnson was booked into the LPDC on Tuesday.
