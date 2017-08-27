  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

RCT gearing up for season opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:18am
in
Latoya Pierce
latoya.jpg

Arsenic and Old Lace sponsored by Northwood Medical Center and Dr. Ben Grigsby is Ruston Community Theatre’s season opener for 2017-18. Directed by Satish Bharadvaj, the play is a comedy written by Joseph Kesselring in 1939 and details the complex inter-weavings of the Brewster family.

Abby and Martha Brewster are two elderly sisters who have made it their civic duty to put lonely old men out of their misery. Their nephews, Teddy and Jonathan, have their own quirks and nuances that add depth to the Brewster clan.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share