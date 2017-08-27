› Home ›
RCT gearing up for season opener
Latoya Pierce
Arsenic and Old Lace sponsored by Northwood Medical Center and Dr. Ben Grigsby is Ruston Community Theatre’s season opener for 2017-18. Directed by Satish Bharadvaj, the play is a comedy written by Joseph Kesselring in 1939 and details the complex inter-weavings of the Brewster family.
Abby and Martha Brewster are two elderly sisters who have made it their civic duty to put lonely old men out of their misery. Their nephews, Teddy and Jonathan, have their own quirks and nuances that add depth to the Brewster clan.
