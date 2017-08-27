  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RHS ready for Homecoming as prep Week 5 rolls around

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:14am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Running back Hahsan Jackson and the Bearcats play host to West Ouachita in the Bearcats’ Homecoming tonight.

The Ruston Bearcats celebrate homecoming at 7 p.m. tonight as the Bearcats play host to West Ouachita at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

Ruston stands at 2-1 and is coming off a bye week while West Ouachita is 1-3.

The Bearcats defeated Airline 36-18 in their last game on Sept. 15.

“We’ve played three tough games and it was good to get a break and regroup,” said RHS head coach Jerrod Baugh. “It gave a chance to get a few guys healed up, although we’ve been fortunate with injuries, and gives us a little momentum heading back into the thick of the season.

