  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men set for Windy City showdown vs. Clark

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:13am
in
T. Scott Boatright
091717 GSU Kincade run C.jpg
Leader file photo - Grambling State starting quarterback Devante Kincade is questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Clark Atlanta in Chicago after injuring a leg in last weekend’s win at Mississippi Valley State.

The Grambling State University football team will step away from Southwestern Athletic this weekend as the Tigers participate in the 20th Anniversary of the Chicago Football Classic against Clark Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams enter the contest with 3-1 overall records afte victories last weekend. Grambling State picked up a 38-6 road win against Mississippi Valley State to open SWAC play while Clark Atlanta began Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action with a 31-7 victory over Lane.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share