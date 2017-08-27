› Home ›
G-Men set for Windy City showdown vs. Clark
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:13am
in
T. Scott Boatright
The Grambling State University football team will step away from Southwestern Athletic this weekend as the Tigers participate in the 20th Anniversary of the Chicago Football Classic against Clark Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Both teams enter the contest with 3-1 overall records afte victories last weekend. Grambling State picked up a 38-6 road win against Mississippi Valley State to open SWAC play while Clark Atlanta began Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action with a 31-7 victory over Lane.
