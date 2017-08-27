› Home ›
Bulldogs look to bounce back vs. USA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:09am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Last weekend the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs went into the game at South Carolina riding high on the heels of a last seconds win at Western Kentucky the week before.
On Saturday the Bulldogs will be looking to shake off mental doldrums following a last seconds loss at South Carolina.
South Carolina rallied back for a 17-16 win in that one, kicking a field goal with four seconds remaining for the victory.
This time the Bulldogs play host to South Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Tech stands at 2-2 while South Alabama is 1-3.
