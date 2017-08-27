› Home ›
Local grassy knoll is nothing more than a pasture
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:04am
Mark Rainwater, The Farmerville Gazette Editor
Grassy knoll.
For many Baby Boomers and those of the Greatest Generation, the words conjure questions surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Did Lee Harvey Oswald act alone? Was there a second shooter behind the six-foot high wooden fence just off Dealey Plaza in Dallas? If, as many believe there was, it signaled a conspiracy existed to kill Kennedy. Kennedy’s death signaled what could be seen as the beginning of the end of American supremacy. But that’s a whole ‘nother subject for another day.
