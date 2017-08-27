› Home ›
Learning more: Education important in cancer awareness
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:02am
Heather Small Hawley
Since we began publishing what we call our “Pink Paper” — a tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month — I have had the opportunity to hear the stories of women who fought for their lives against cancer. They were beyond inspirational.
With October almost here, and with it National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I would like to reflect on the lessons we should all gather from those who have faced death and stood bravely against it.
