Talk at library to further breast cancer awareness
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:32am
Sallie Rose Hollis
Ruston’s Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha philanthropic group will join with Louisiana Tech nursing students and faculty Oct. 8 to sponsor an informational talk concerning breast cancer.
The event, “Supporting the Fight Against Breast Cancer,” will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the community room of the Lincoln Parish Library.
Zeta Rho/ESA member and Tech nursing professor Nancy Darland said ESA’s is committed to education, service and association, and these merge nicely in such a presentation — especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
