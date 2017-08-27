  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Talk at library to further breast cancer awareness

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:32am
Sallie Rose Hollis
Submitted photo - Louisiana Tech nursing Professor Nancy Darland (right) and students Kirsten Jackson (left) and Naomi Long plan a talk promoting breast cancer awareness to be held at the Lincoln Parish Library. The box contains silicone models that attendees can use for simulated self-exams.

Ruston’s Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha philanthropic group will join with Louisiana Tech nursing students and faculty Oct. 8 to sponsor an informational talk concerning breast cancer.

The event, “Supporting the Fight Against Breast Cancer,” will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the community room of the Lincoln Parish Library.

Zeta Rho/ESA member and Tech nursing professor Nancy Darland said ESA’s is committed to education, service and association, and these merge nicely in such a presentation — especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

