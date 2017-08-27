› Home ›
Rock the Railroad
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:30am
Nancy Bergeron
Louisiana Tech football fans will get a sneak preview of next month’s Ruston Makers Fair during Rock the Railroad home-game weekend gathering Friday evening in Railroad Park.
Rock the Railroad beings at 5:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, music by Logan Lewis and the Legendaires, adult beverages and 10 participants in the upcoming Makers Fair.
“There will be everything from woodworking to bath products to crochet,” Haley Perot, Ruston’s Main Street director and community coordinator, said.
