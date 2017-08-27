› Home ›
Tech tennis team to host free clinics
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:24am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will host six free clinics as well as a Techster Tennis Mixer over the next two months at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.
The clinics with take place from 6-7:30 p.m. with the first one coming Oct. 4.
The remaining dates are Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
Second-year head coach Amanda Stone and at least two players will conduct each clinic, available to all adults of all levels.
Participants will get to hit with the Lady Techsters as well as go through singles and doubles drills.
