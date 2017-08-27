  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech tennis team to host free clinics

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:24am
in
Leader Sports Service

The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will host six free clinics as well as a Techster Tennis Mixer over the next two months at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.

The clinics with take place from 6-7:30 p.m. with the first one coming Oct. 4.

The remaining dates are Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

Second-year head coach Amanda Stone and at least two players will conduct each clinic, available to all adults of all levels.

Participants will get to hit with the Lady Techsters as well as go through singles and doubles drills.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share