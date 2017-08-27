› Home ›
Pam Gant shot her way to Tech Hall of Fame
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:23am
in
Anna Claire, Thomas Special to the Leader
The kid could shoot.
Pam Gant, that is.
At least according to legendary Hall of Fame coach Leon Barmore, a guy who knows a thing or two about the Lady Techsters — and the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Barmore has seen eight of his former players inducted into the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame. On Friday night, he will be in attendance to witness the woman he calls “the smoothest shooting guard in the history of the program” become the ninth Lady Techster Legend enshrined.
