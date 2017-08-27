› Home ›
The Louisiana wetlands are worth saving
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:11am
Derek J. Amaya
Ask anyone in America and they will know the distance to a football field — 100 yards.
Now take that knowledge and apply it to Louisiana coastal wetland loss. The state loses the equivalent to a football field of coastal wetlands every 38 minutes. And that’s not a good sign.
The erosion of coastal wetlands not only effects Louisiana, but also the rest of the country because of their importance to our economy.
