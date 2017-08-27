› Home ›
A clucking good time at festival
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 11:02am

Thanks to the Dubach Restoration and Beautification Organization, the Louisiana Chicken Festival has been held in Dubach since 1989.
The festival was established to bring back a sense of pride and excitement to the town of Dubach.
The impact of the chicken industry on Dubach led DRABO to select the Louisiana Chicken Festival as its annual festival. The festival had such success that it was named “The Official Chicken Festival for the State of Louisiana” by the Louisiana Legislature in 1995.
That tradition of pride and fun will return this weekend when the 2017 festival begins.
