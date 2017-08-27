  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Rolling Hills named collection site for aid to Puerto Rico

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:16am
Heather Small Hawley

On Sept. 20, Hurricane Maria made land fall in Puerto Rico, killing 16 people and leaving millions without power or water.

Hurricane Maria was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 100 years and officials say the cost of recovery will dwarf that of the punishing Hurricane Georges in 1998, according to the Associated Press.

Kip Franklin, director of Lincoln Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said that Governor Jon Bel Edwards is seeking aid from Louisiana to send to Puerto Rico.

