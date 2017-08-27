› Home ›
Early voting starts Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:14am
State treasurer, constitutional amendments on the ballot
Nancy Bergeron
Early voting for the Oct. 14 statewide primary election begins Saturday at the parish registrar of voters’ office and continues through Oct. 7.
The registrar’s office is located on the ground floor of the Lincoln Parish Courthouse. Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Sunday. Voters should bring photo identification.
The short ballot includes the race for Louisiana treasurer as well as a referendum on three proposed state constitutional amendments.
