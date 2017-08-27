› Home ›
Adopt-A-School program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:12am
Derek J. Amaya
A record number of 101 community partners will participate in this year’s Adopt-A-School partnership — more than doubling the program’s totals since its inception 10 years ago.
That was the word from Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE and Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce officials at the 10th annual kickoff luncheon Tuesday.
The Adopt-A-School program is a partnership between ACHIEVE and the Chamber aiming to bring more community involvement to area public and private schools through pairing schools with community partners such as businesses, churches, civic groups and even individuals.
