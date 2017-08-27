› Home ›
How to bridge your spiritual and mental health
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 10:54am
in
Jerrilene Washington
Faith and spirituality can be very helpful components of someone’s recovery from mental illness.
A place of worship is often a safe place for people, where they can feel welcomed and have an instant sense of support and community.
For many individuals and families, faith plays a significant role in their recovery experience.
Churches, temples, mosques and faith communities reach 70 percent of the American population each month.
In the United States, clergy outnumber psychiatrists by nearly 10 to 1 and are more equitably distributed geographically than health professionals.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos