Reader writes about variations of drinking water
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 10:51am
in
Bottled water, filtered Water, distilled water. Which is the best and safest to drink?
With my environmental background and after conducting research and studying the various sources for drinking water, I offer the following information.
Years ago we all drank and cooked with water straight from the tap. There was no bottled water to be bought; however you could purchase distilled water.
Today, bottled water is readily available. But is it the best water for your health?
