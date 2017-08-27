› Home ›
Postal Service request stamped urgent
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 10:50am
in
Nancy Bergeron
As a young girl, my mother collected stamps. She had 1-cent stamps, 2-cent stamps and stamps from countries that don’t exist anymore.
For a while, I tried to keep up her hobby, but eventually gave our collection to a friend who was a serious philatelist. He died several years ago, a confirmed bachelor with no immediate family. I often wonder what happened to our stamp collection.
Years ago, most of us who still use stamps switched from buying those of a specific face amount — the current 49 cents, for example — to “Forever Stamps.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos