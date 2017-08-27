Prepare to take the ACT

  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 10:47am
The odds of student receiving a perfect composite score on the ACT are slim to none.

However, Ruston High School junior Davis Glen Ellis, 16, was the first Lincoln Parish public school student to earn a perfect ACT score in well over a decade. Ellis scored a 36 ACT composite score — the highest possible score.

Ellis, is one of, on average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT to earn a top score.

