Prepare to take the ACT

Wed, 09/27/2017
The odds of student receiving a perfect composite score on the ACT are slim to none.
However, Ruston High School junior Davis Glen Ellis, 16, was the first Lincoln Parish public school student to earn a perfect ACT score in well over a decade. Ellis scored a 36 ACT composite score — the highest possible score.
Ellis, is one of, on average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT to earn a top score.
