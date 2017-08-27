› Home ›
Work ethic took Tilley to Tech Hall of Fame
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 10:45am
T. Scott Boatright
Like some of the other Louisiana Tech receivers he later coached over the years, there was never a lot of flash or splash about Pat Tilley’s playing skills.
Tilley was more about overcoming the odds, something he continues to do to this day.
Standing at 5-10 with a smallish frame, Tilley — who continues to recover from a number of recent health issues — made his impact the blue-collar way, with determination, an intense work ethic and a desire to be the best he could be in everything he tried.
