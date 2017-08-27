  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Work ethic took Tilley to Tech Hall of Fame

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 10:45am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Pat Tilley caught 107 passes for 1,887 yards and 13 touchdowns from 1972-75 as reciever for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Like some of the other Louisiana Tech receivers he later coached over the years, there was never a lot of flash or splash about Pat Tilley’s playing skills.

Tilley was more about overcoming the odds, something he continues to do to this day.

Standing at 5-10 with a smallish frame, Tilley — who continues to recover from a number of recent health issues — made his impact the blue-collar way, with determination, an intense work ethic and a desire to be the best he could be in everything he tried.

