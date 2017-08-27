› Home ›
Grambling Chamber to honor citizens, banks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 11:26am
Leader News Service
GRAMBLING — Six local citizens and two banks will be honored at the Greater Grambling Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Contributions Banquet on Oct. 12 at the Ruston Civic Center.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a wine and cheese reception and a silent auction followed by the banquet at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $30 and tables seating eight are $210.
