Grambling Chamber to honor citizens, banks

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 11:26am
Leader News Service

GRAMBLING — Six local citizens and two banks will be honored at the Greater Grambling Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Contributions Banquet on Oct. 12 at the Ruston Civic Center.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a wine and cheese reception and a silent auction followed by the banquet at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $30 and tables seating eight are $210.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

