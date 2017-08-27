› Home ›
Late Eagles to soar into Tech Hall of Fame honor as Tech great
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 11:20am
in
Kane McGuire, Special to the Leader
In the mid-1960s in a tucked-away small town of Doyline, a young man named Tommy Joe Eagles possessed a very strong faith and a pretty good jump shot.
His brilliance on the basketball court showed up both in the box score (2,744 career points) and in the win column. Eagles led Doyline High School to the ‘67 Louisiana state title, the last time the Panthers held up THE trophy.
An even bigger victory in Eagles’s life at the time was winning the heart of Connie Thomas.
