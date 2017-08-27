› Home ›
Chicken Festival domino tournament winners announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 11:14am
The Louisiana Chicken Festival held its domino tournament on Sept. 23 at the Scott Hamilton Warehouse. Pictured left are the first place winners, George O’Glee and A. D. Jones with Dubach Restoration and Beautification Organization President Gail Colvin. Pictured center are second place winners Milt May and Paul Nolan with Colvin. Pictured right are third place winners John Cato and John Mattson with Colvin.
