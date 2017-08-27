› Home ›
Newlyweds, you’re not single anymore
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 11:11am
in
Grace Tirado
When one of my best friends got married, the priest said to the bride and groom, “It’s time to think in we’s instead of me’s.”
The point is you are now a “family,” and couples need to treat each other with love, courtesy, civility, respect and integrity to set the tone for their life together.
Unless their church requires marriage counselling, many couples start out today not really knowing how to be a “couple.” I am in no way a counselor, but I have lived long enough and planned enough weddings to observe the beginnings of many marriages.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos