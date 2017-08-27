› Home ›
Winterize your lawn: What does that mean?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 11:05am
Gary Stockton
It’s about that time that we will start seeing signs that say, “It’s Time to Winterize Your Lawn.” In reality the sign should read, “Take a soil sample to see if you really need to winterize your lawn.”
We need to remember that just because the sign says to do something that it doesn’t necessarily mean that you do and it might just be a waste of time and money to do so.
