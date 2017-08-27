  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Congrats to new Tech HOFers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 11:04am
Congratulations to the Louisiana Tech 2017 Athletics Hall of Fame Class that includes two-time national champion quarterback Denny Duron, three-time conference Coach of the Year in the late Tommy Joe Eagles, Kodak All-American shooting guard Pam Gant, two-time Southland Conference Hitter of the Year Dale Holman, 13-year NFL veteran quarterback Luke McCown, 25-year sports information director Keith Prince and 11-year NFL veteran wide receiver Pat Tilley.

