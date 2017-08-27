› Home ›
Choudrant Fire celebrates 50 years of service
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:42am
Heather Small Hawley
In 1967, Mayor William “Ikey” Sanderson traveled back from Shreveport with the first Choudrant fire truck.
The purchase would make the beginning of the Choudrant Volunteer Fire Department and included six men, Wayne Brooks, Regan Aswell, Tommy Taylor, Bill Harper, Eddie Parnell and Sanderson.
Twelve years later, the department purchased a 1972 Ford truck to rebuild into a working fire truck and construction on a fire station began.
