RHS to honor teachers, alumni during luncheon
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:39am
Leader News Service
Three Ruston High School teachers and four graduates have been named the RHS Alumni Association’s 2017 Achievement Award recipients.
This year’s distinguished educator winners are current RHS teacher Jamie Gressett; retired teacher and Coach Robert “Demp” Smith; and the late administrator Fred Higginbotham.
Alumni award recipients are Lance Hall class of 1991, Sid Aaron class of 1961; and Cleopatra Mathis class of 1965. The Young Alumnus of distinction is shared by Jeff and Janie McGehee class of 1999.
