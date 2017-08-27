› Home ›
MedCamps of Louisiana hosts 3rd annual Fall Bash
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:31am
Leader News Service
On Oct. 28, MedCamps of Louisiana will host its 3rd Annual Fall Bash.
This event features family friendly activities like carnival games and jumpers, horseback riding and archery, a petting zoo and cakewalk, food trucks, cotton candy and more.
Each of Camp Alabama’s 11 cabins is decorated and set up for trick-or-treating.
With over 1,000 people attending, the Fall Bash is a fun family oriented event that has become an annual tradition for area families.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children ages 5 and under.
