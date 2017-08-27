  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
The great pumpkin patch

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:27am
in
092417 Pumpkin C.jpg
Leader staff photo

Tommy Sutton, right, with the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, and two inmates hold a 100- pound Atlanta Giant pumpkin freshly cut from the center’s garden. Sutton said there were several pumpkins that size in the garden this year. Pumpkins are on sale at the LPDC from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proceeds go to the Inmate Welfare Fund.

