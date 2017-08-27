› Home ›
The great pumpkin patch
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:27am
in
Tommy Sutton, right, with the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, and two inmates hold a 100- pound Atlanta Giant pumpkin freshly cut from the center’s garden. Sutton said there were several pumpkins that size in the garden this year. Pumpkins are on sale at the LPDC from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proceeds go to the Inmate Welfare Fund.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos