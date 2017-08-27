› Home ›
Pay attention to signs of teen dating violence
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:25am
Donna Bernard
Lauren Astley, 18, had everything in the world going for her.
Smart, cute, talented and with a loving a supportive family, she was full of life and had major plans for the years of college that were just around the corner.
These plans, however, did not include her boyfriend of three years, Nathaniel Fujita.
He was the star wide receiver of the football team and their friends said they were a great couple except…
Friends report that their relationship was like a “rollercoaster.”
Breaking up and getting back together was a constant pattern for Astley and Fujita, they said.
