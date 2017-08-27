› Home ›
Enrollment increases good for community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:09am
If you think you’re seeing more students in and around Louisiana Tech University this fall, your are.
That’s because Tech reached a record enrollment of 12,873 students. That’s a milestone worth celebrating.
The number represents a 17 percent increase in the student body since the fall quarter of 2013, according to official headcount numbers released by the university last week.
Tech also posted a 10 percent increase in the number of students pursuing master’s degrees and a more than 4 percent increase in the number of doctoral students, the headcount showed.
