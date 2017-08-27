› Home ›
McCown to be inducted into Tech Hall of Fame
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:07am
in
Malcolm Butler, Special to the Leader
When Louisiana Tech found itself in a recruiting war with Oklahoma and Florida State over Jacksonville (Texas) High School quarterback Luke McCown in the late 1990s, most people thought it would take an act of God for the Bulldogs to land the highly-touted signal caller.
Call it divine intervention, but that’s what happened.
McCown, ranked nationally as high as No. 2 among quarterbacks in his high school class by some recruiting publications, eventually chose Louisiana Tech over the pair of annual national title contenders.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos