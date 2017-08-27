  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
South Carolina tops Tech with late FG

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/24/2017 - 12:21am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith (8) threw for 281 yards and a score Saturday at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — It’s all been in the timing for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs the last two games.

Last weekend the Bulldogs only led for the final two seconds, but that was all they needed as Tech stunned Western Kentucky 23-22 in Conference USA play as Jonathan Barnes booted a 21-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.

