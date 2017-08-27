  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Defense powers GSU past MVSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/24/2017 - 12:16am
T. Scott Boatright
092417 GSU Carter C.jpg
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Bryan Carter (34) and a host of Grambling State defenders wrap up a Mississippi Valley State ballcarrier during GSU’s win at MVSU on Saturday.

ITTA BENA, Miss. — The injury bug bit Grambling State’s offense Saturday evening, but the GSU defense picked up the slack as the Tigers roared past Mississippi Valley State 38-6 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams at Rice Totten Stadium.

Grambling’s De’Aumante Johnson hauled in three first-half interceptions to spark the G-Men to the big win.

