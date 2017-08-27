Woodard to retire
Retiring 3rd Judicial District Court Judge Cynthia Woodard said she will take the time to figure out what her plans are now that she will be stepping down in early 2018.
“I will still have a presence in the community, but it is time to spend some time with my family — my children and grandchildren,” she said. “As a judge, you always have to be prepared to be in the area to sign search warrants or emergency custody proceedings. Your presence is always here. I’m still healthy and active and get to do what I want to do. I want to give myself some time to think about what I want to do.”
Woodard is the Lincoln-Union Parish districts first female judge. She was elected in 1996.
Woodard said she is working with the Secretary of the State’s office to determine an exact date of when to officially retire so that a special election doesn’t have to be called to fill the rest of her term.
For now, Woodard, who was re-elected to her position in 2014 for a term lasting until Dec. 31, 2020, has informed the Louisiana bar Association that she plans to formally retire in early 2018.
“It was just a good time for me personally and for the system,” she said. “And this is something I’ve thought about a long time. When (former 3rd District Judge Wayne) Smith and (former 3rd District Attorney Bob) Levy retired, I didn’t want to leave the system with two new judges and a new district attorney. I wanted to help smooth the transition. When Judge Smith and I were elected, we were new judges. We didn’t know the challenges we would face.”
Woodard’s career began with her husband Russell Woodard at the law firm McKeithen, Wear, Ryland and Woodard in Columbia for 10 years.
From there, Woodard and her husband, who is from Ruston, would open the local Woodard and Clement law firm.
“I just fell in love with the area,” she said. “I grew to love the community and families here. The school system here was good. We thought it would be time to move our family here.”
In the mid-1990s Woodard began her campaign that would eventually lead her to being elected into the 3rd Judicial District court. She took office in 1997.
“I thought I could serve this lovely community,” she said. “I thought I could make some contributions and improvements and I was excited for the opportunity.”
From there, Woodard said she and her colleagues began to help reshape the court system that’s jurisdiction is Lincoln and Union parishes.
Smith and Woodard worked on several improvements, which have been continued with current Chief Judge Jay McCallum and Judge Tommy Rogers, Woodard said.
Among the changes: expanded court hours — the 3rd District is one of the few jurisdictions where court convenes at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. or later and instituted a designated signing judge, which means a judge is available during the day to sign documents.
Other changes include staying active in the detention centers, adding a court a calendar, adding hearing officer to help hear protective orders, handling juvenile cases, adding drug court program and making jury duty more efficient for the jurors.
“Nothing I have accomplished wasn’t without great support,” she said. “I had support of family, extended family and first rate colleagues. I’ve had the great fortunate to work with some great colleagues. I say that because you don’t hear that all the time with other jurisdictions.
“The system I believe is in good hands. We’re always wanting to improve, and the processes are in place, but the system is in a good place.”
Woodard said she has been “blessed” to work with community in both Lincoln and Union Parishes.
Woodard said that she is happy to have served the community for as long as she has, but hopes to remain a presence wherever she is needed.
“This is a special place,” she said. “My family and I have created plenty of memories here. I’m happy to be able to spend time with my grandchildren and family. This was just the right time to be able to do things I’ve always wanted to do.”
