RHS student earns perfect ACT score
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 11:08pm
Derek J. Amaya
A Ruston High School junior earned a 36 ACT composite score — the highest possible.
Davis Glen Ellis, 16, is one of, on average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT to earn a top score. He is the first RHS student since the 2000-2001 school year to do so.
“I was super excited to find out,” he said. “I ran to tell my mom. I couldn’t believe it.”
Among the Class of 2016 high school graduates, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million students who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36, according to the national ACT office.
