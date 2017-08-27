› Home ›
Paint the tunnel: Residents create art
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 11:05pm
Nancy Bergeron
Eli Beech, 4, of Ruston, reaches to paint on the mural being done on the wall of a Interstate-20 underpass. About 100 local residents turned out Saturday for a community paint day. The mural, one of three being done in the downtown area, depicts scenes along the Rock Island Greenway shared-use path the city’s developing. The path will connect to the tunnel. Helping Eli are his parents Laura and Conner Beech. Young sister, Lilly, 2 1/2, (barely visible near her dad) also took a turn.
