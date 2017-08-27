Weigh in on Cassidy’s plan
Louisiana’s Republican senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy campaigned heavily against the Affordable Care Act, a move that undoubtedly helped him defeat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mary Landrieu during the 2014 election.
Now Cassidy sits center stage as co-sponsor of legislation that would repeal and replace the AHA.
The pending vote on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill will come two months after the GOP-controlled Senate failed to pass similar legislation.
Policy watchers said Graham-Cassidy is quite possibly the last try at repeal and replacing the AHA for the immediate future.
Senate Republicans must act by Saturday or face the prospect of a Democratic filibuster. That blocking action is currently staved off by budget rules that will expire at the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.
The 140-page Graham-Cassidy proposal would replace much of Obamacare with block grants to states and give states wide leeway on spending the money.
The bill would allow states to ease coverage requirements and end Obamacare’s mandates including those that require most Americans buy insurance and companies to offer coverage to workers. The plan also ends requirements to reform Medicaid.
More than 1.5 million Louisiana residents, including 13,889 Lincoln Parish residents are currently enrolled in Medicaid, according to the state Department of Health.
There’s no doubt about it, the AHA is flawed. It has actually increased health care cost for many individuals, families and businesses.
But at the same time, it has allowed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
And like the AHA, Graham-Cassidy is marked with uncertainties.
Much is at stake, both for Cassidy, who campaigned on ridding the country of Obamacare, and for the American people.
The debate is fraught with emotion. What happens matters.
Let Sen. Cassidy and Sen. John Kennedy know what you think. It’s time to speak up.
You can call Cassidy’s office Washington, D.C., office at 202-224-5824 and Kennedy’s office at 202-224-4623.
